FLIGHT DECK: Transforming the Aviation Supply Chain

GE Aerospace is tackling aviation supply chain issues through its FLIGHT DECK model, addressing pandemic-related constraints that delay aircraft deliveries. By integrating lean principles, GE aims for measurable results and collaboration with suppliers to enhance production. The industry faces over USD 11 billion in costs amid rising global demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:11 IST
GE Aerospace is taking significant strides in addressing supply chain constraints within the aviation industry, as revealed during a recent briefing in Pune. The company is utilizing its proprietary lean operating model, FLIGHT DECK, to offer sustainable solutions and improve performance metrics across its operations.

The pandemic had exacerbated existing supply chain issues, leading to delayed aircraft deliveries worldwide. As airlines look to expand their fleets, the demand has increasingly outpaced supply, posing a substantial challenge for the aviation sector.

FLIGHT DECK has already shown considerable progress by reducing LEAP engine test cycle times by 50% and boosting supplier material input by 26%. These results underscore the model's effectiveness in not only improving efficiency but also supporting the broader aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in regions like India, helping alleviate backlog concerns.

