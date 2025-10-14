Left Menu

Leela Palaces Bounces Back with Profitable Quarter

Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 74.72 crore in the second quarter of 2025, fueled by higher revenue. This marks a positive turnaround from the previous year's loss, driven by improved RevPAR and strategic expansions, including plans to enter Dubai's luxury market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Ltd has announced a significant financial turnaround, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs 74.72 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025. This performance contrasts sharply with a Rs 51.17 crore loss in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

The company's revenue from operations climbed to Rs 310.65 crore, up from Rs 277.15 crore year-on-year. According to CEO Anuraag Bhatnagar, the fourth consecutive quarter of positive PAT is a testament to the business's resilience and strategic direction.

Leela's RevPAR increased by 13%, attributed to enhanced occupancy and ADR. The company is also set to expand internationally, with an entry into Dubai's Palm Jumeirah. CEO Bhatnagar affirmed plans for EBITDA growth in FY26, supported by ongoing strategic initiatives.

