Assam Commits GST Revenue from Zubeen Garg Film to Support Kalaguru Foundation
The Assam government pledges to transfer Rs 2.90 crore, part of the state GST from Zubeen Garg's film 'Roi Roi Binale', to the Kalaguru Foundation. The government is also ensuring justice in Garg's mysterious death by appointing a Special Public Prosecutor and requesting a fast-track court for the case.
In a significant move, the Assam government announced the transfer of Rs 2.90 crore, its share of the state GST from Zubeen Garg's box office hit 'Roi Roi Binale', to the Kalaguru Foundation established by the late artist, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The government is also stepping up efforts to deliver justice in the mysterious death of Garg, who passed away while attending the North East India Festival in Singapore. Official plans include the appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor by January 12 and the request for a fast-track court for the hearing of the case.
The probe by Assam police has led to a trial of seven accused individuals, with charges ranging from murder to criminal breach of trust. Justice is sought for Garg, an influential figure, whose demise has left a lasting impact on the Assamese community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
