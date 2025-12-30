MCD Explores Revenue Boost Through School Wall Ads

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) standing committee convened on Tuesday, focusing on innovative revenue generation strategies. A key proposal was the utilization of municipal school outer walls for advertising, especially in prime locations, as outlined by Education Committee Chairperson Yogesh Verma.

The meeting, led by Chairperson Satya Sharma, brought together six special and ad-hoc committee chairpersons, who presented comprehensive budget proposals. These covered sanitation, healthcare, education, civic infrastructure, and rural development. The aim, Sharma emphasized, was to craft a comprehensive and citizen-focused budget encompassing all suggestions from the committees.

Various initiatives were discussed, such as providing additional sanitation resources in wards, enhancing parking facilities, and improving healthcare allocations. Each department articulated its priorities for enhanced service delivery and revenue boosting, with emphasis on public-private partnerships and targeted investments in community infrastructure.

