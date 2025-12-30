Left Menu

MCD Explores Revenue Boost Through School Wall Ads

A special meeting by the MCD's standing committee discussed revenue-generating proposals, including advertising on school walls and using school premises for public initiatives. Budget proposals covered sanitation, civic infrastructure, healthcare, and rural development. Departments outlined priorities and called for targeted allocations to improve services and boost revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) standing committee convened on Tuesday, focusing on innovative revenue generation strategies. A key proposal was the utilization of municipal school outer walls for advertising, especially in prime locations, as outlined by Education Committee Chairperson Yogesh Verma.

The meeting, led by Chairperson Satya Sharma, brought together six special and ad-hoc committee chairpersons, who presented comprehensive budget proposals. These covered sanitation, healthcare, education, civic infrastructure, and rural development. The aim, Sharma emphasized, was to craft a comprehensive and citizen-focused budget encompassing all suggestions from the committees.

Various initiatives were discussed, such as providing additional sanitation resources in wards, enhancing parking facilities, and improving healthcare allocations. Each department articulated its priorities for enhanced service delivery and revenue boosting, with emphasis on public-private partnerships and targeted investments in community infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

