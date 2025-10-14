Left Menu

BMW Revolutionizes India's Auto Industry with Electric Surge

BMW is bullish on India, with electric vehicles expected to make up 30% of sales by 2030. The luxury carmaker has seen a significant rise in EV sales, driven by consumer trends and strategic expansion into emerging markets. BMW plans to enhance its sales network and affordability initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:29 IST
BMW Revolutionizes India's Auto Industry with Electric Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Luxury automaker BMW anticipates a significant increase in its electric vehicle sales in India, predicting EVs will constitute about 30% of its sales by 2030. This growth is fueled by a combination of new product launches and greater adoption of sustainable transportation in the country, according to President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar.

Currently, electric vehicles make up 21% of BMW's total sales in India. The company is committed to expanding its EV lineup to encompass every segment in which it operates within the Indian market. Despite some cultural resistance to luxury spending, there is a noticeable shift in consumer attitudes with an increased willingness to indulge in sumptuous purchases.

To address ownership costs, BMW plans to bolster its financing options while expanding its dealership network, especially in smaller towns. The company also recently introduced the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman All4, a performance-driven model that highlights the brand's racing pedigree. Meanwhile, BMW Group India achieved record sales figures in Q3 2025, underscoring its growing footprint in the luxury sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crime Scene Reconstruction in Durgapur Rape Case: Police Scrutinize Key Evidence

Crime Scene Reconstruction in Durgapur Rape Case: Police Scrutinize Key Evid...

 India
2
Brazil's Wake-Up Call: Ancelotti's Push for Mental Resilience

Brazil's Wake-Up Call: Ancelotti's Push for Mental Resilience

 Japan
3
NDA Unity Solidified Amid Election Rumors: Rajiv Ranjan Defends CM Nitish Kumar

NDA Unity Solidified Amid Election Rumors: Rajiv Ranjan Defends CM Nitish Ku...

 India
4
Madagascar's Military Coup: A New Dawn

Madagascar's Military Coup: A New Dawn

 Madagascar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025