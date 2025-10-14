BMW Revolutionizes India's Auto Industry with Electric Surge

Luxury automaker BMW anticipates a significant increase in its electric vehicle sales in India, predicting EVs will constitute about 30% of its sales by 2030. This growth is fueled by a combination of new product launches and greater adoption of sustainable transportation in the country, according to President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar.

Currently, electric vehicles make up 21% of BMW's total sales in India. The company is committed to expanding its EV lineup to encompass every segment in which it operates within the Indian market. Despite some cultural resistance to luxury spending, there is a noticeable shift in consumer attitudes with an increased willingness to indulge in sumptuous purchases.

To address ownership costs, BMW plans to bolster its financing options while expanding its dealership network, especially in smaller towns. The company also recently introduced the MINI John Cooper Works Countryman All4, a performance-driven model that highlights the brand's racing pedigree. Meanwhile, BMW Group India achieved record sales figures in Q3 2025, underscoring its growing footprint in the luxury sector.

