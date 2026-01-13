Delhi's Battle Against Pollution: Minister Yadav's Strategic Interventions

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday advocated for significant measures against polluting vehicles in Delhi, proposing automatic number plate systems at entry points and staggered office hours to reduce congestion, officials reported.

Yadav led a meeting to evaluate Delhi's air pollution strategies, highlighting the importance of long-term policies over short-term fixes, officials noted. Key actions include a specialized registration drive for polluting vehicles and effective traffic management at 62 congestion spots to improve flow, according to Yadav.

The discussion also covered industrial pollution, with 227 out of 240 industrial areas switching to PNG. However, illegal operations outside designated estates are still an issue. Review of construction waste management and necessary punitive measures for non-complying units were key agenda items.

