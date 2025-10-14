Road Safety Revolution: Delhi's Decline in Fatal Crashes

In a significant development, the national capital has reported a 2.9 percent decline in fatal road accidents and a 2.5 percent decrease in deaths from such crashes, according to figures from the Delhi Police up to September this year. This marks a positive change from the previous year's data.

The reduction in road crash fatalities, down from 1,178 in 2024 to 1,149 in 2025, is attributed to the police's strategic approach. Special Commissioner of Police Ajay Chaudhry emphasized the importance of identifying high-risk locations, closing gaps in road engineering, and executing preventive measures.

In their commitment to road safety, the Delhi Traffic Police's Crash Research Cell is pivotal. The team analyzes crash data, highlights blackspots, and suggests engineering improvements. The involvement of traffic personnel in District Road Safety Committee meetings further facilitates the implementation of localized safety enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)