Road Safety Revolution: Delhi's Decline in Fatal Crashes

Delhi witnessed a 2.9% decline in fatal road accidents and a 2.5% reduction in related deaths till September, thanks to targeted measures by the Delhi Traffic Police. Initiatives include identifying high-risk locations, improving road engineering, and implementing safety programs in collaboration with civic agencies.

In a significant development, the national capital has reported a 2.9 percent decline in fatal road accidents and a 2.5 percent decrease in deaths from such crashes, according to figures from the Delhi Police up to September this year. This marks a positive change from the previous year's data.

The reduction in road crash fatalities, down from 1,178 in 2024 to 1,149 in 2025, is attributed to the police's strategic approach. Special Commissioner of Police Ajay Chaudhry emphasized the importance of identifying high-risk locations, closing gaps in road engineering, and executing preventive measures.

In their commitment to road safety, the Delhi Traffic Police's Crash Research Cell is pivotal. The team analyzes crash data, highlights blackspots, and suggests engineering improvements. The involvement of traffic personnel in District Road Safety Committee meetings further facilitates the implementation of localized safety enhancements.

