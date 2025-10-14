Left Menu

Unveiling India's Bond Market: Key Trends and Impact

India's bond market is garnering attention due to interest rate movements, foreign investments, liquidity adjustments, corporate funding, and increased retail participation. The RBI's policy decisions and the market's adaptability underscore its significant influence on the economy, impacting everything from institutional borrowing to individual investments.

The Indian bond market has emerged as a focus point in the financial sector. While stock markets and IPOs often steal the show, the bond market plays a pivotal role in shaping interest rates and government spending.

India's improved economic outlook, coupled with easing inflation, has allowed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut repo rates by 100 basis points in 2025, thereby affecting bond yields. The RBI has also been managing liquidity by infusing INR 9.5 trillion, conducting open market operations, and using reverse repo rate auctions to balance excess liquidity.

Foreign investments are streaming in due to India's inclusion in global bond indices, and corporate entities are turning to capital markets for fundraising. Furthermore, retail participation in government bonds is increasing, democratizing the bond market and offering individuals a steady return with low risk. These developments reflect how deeply the bond market is interwoven with broader economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

