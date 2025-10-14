Goldman Sachs Sees Soaring Profits Amid M&A Boom
Goldman Sachs reported a significant profit rise, fueled by increased advisory fees and asset management income. The surge in mergers and acquisitions, particularly in the U.S., boosted investment banking revenues. Despite a slight dip in shares, Goldman's asset management and trading divisions contributed to robust financial performance.
Goldman Sachs' quarterly profits soared by over 37%, driven by higher advisory fees and booming markets, which elevated client asset management revenue.
The surge reflects a revitalization in corporate mergers and listings, with investment banking fees hitting $2.66 billion for the quarter ending September 30, compared to $1.87 billion the previous year.
Wall Street trading desks have capitalized on market volatility, with Goldman's equities trading revenue rising by 7% amid increased investor risk appetite.
