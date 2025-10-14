Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Sees Soaring Profits Amid M&A Boom

Goldman Sachs reported a significant profit rise, fueled by increased advisory fees and asset management income. The surge in mergers and acquisitions, particularly in the U.S., boosted investment banking revenues. Despite a slight dip in shares, Goldman's asset management and trading divisions contributed to robust financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:08 IST
Goldman Sachs Sees Soaring Profits Amid M&A Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Goldman Sachs' quarterly profits soared by over 37%, driven by higher advisory fees and booming markets, which elevated client asset management revenue.

The surge reflects a revitalization in corporate mergers and listings, with investment banking fees hitting $2.66 billion for the quarter ending September 30, compared to $1.87 billion the previous year.

Wall Street trading desks have capitalized on market volatility, with Goldman's equities trading revenue rising by 7% amid increased investor risk appetite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crime Scene Reconstruction in Durgapur Rape Case: Police Scrutinize Key Evidence

Crime Scene Reconstruction in Durgapur Rape Case: Police Scrutinize Key Evid...

 India
2
Brazil's Wake-Up Call: Ancelotti's Push for Mental Resilience

Brazil's Wake-Up Call: Ancelotti's Push for Mental Resilience

 Japan
3
NDA Unity Solidified Amid Election Rumors: Rajiv Ranjan Defends CM Nitish Kumar

NDA Unity Solidified Amid Election Rumors: Rajiv Ranjan Defends CM Nitish Ku...

 India
4
Madagascar's Military Coup: A New Dawn

Madagascar's Military Coup: A New Dawn

 Madagascar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025