Goldman Sachs Sees Soaring Profits Amid M&A Boom

Goldman Sachs' quarterly profits soared by over 37%, driven by higher advisory fees and booming markets, which elevated client asset management revenue.

The surge reflects a revitalization in corporate mergers and listings, with investment banking fees hitting $2.66 billion for the quarter ending September 30, compared to $1.87 billion the previous year.

Wall Street trading desks have capitalized on market volatility, with Goldman's equities trading revenue rising by 7% amid increased investor risk appetite.

