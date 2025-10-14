Left Menu

India Post Resumes Affordable U.S. Postal Services Amidst New Tariff Guidelines

India Post will restart all international postal services to the US from October 15. The new US Customs regulation imposes a 50% customs duty. No extra duties apply to postal services, keeping costs low for exporters. This move aims to support MSMEs and boost India's exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:28 IST
India Post has announced the resumption of its international postal services to the United States, set to recommence from October 15. This decision follows the lifting of a previous suspension mandated by the US Administration's Executive Order 14324.

Under new guidelines from US Customs and Border Protection, a flat customs duty of 50% of the declared consignment value will be applicable on shipments from India. Unlike other shipping channels, no additional product-specific duties will be levied on postal items, a detail beneficial to exporters.

The Department of Posts assures that postal charges will remain unchanged, making postal services a cost-effective option for MSMEs and small traders. The retention of affordable international delivery rates aligns with efforts to stimulate India's export market through the postal channel.

