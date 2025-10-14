Goldman Sachs Surpasses Expectations: A Banner Year for Investment Banking

Goldman Sachs outperformed Wall Street forecasts for its third-quarter earnings, driven by robust investment banking fees and a boost in managing client assets, the firm reported on Tuesday.

The bank's investment banking fees surged 42% to $2.66 billion, above the forecasted 14.3% increase, as corporations revived merger and listing plans, reflecting a strong period predicted by Goldman CEO David Solomon.

Asset and wealth management revenues also rose 17% to $4.4 billion, achieving the first quarterly increase this year and demonstrating Goldman's tactical focus on throttling steadier revenue streams against market volatility.

