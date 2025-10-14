Abhay Bhutada Foundation Pledges ₹8 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Relief

In a significant display of support and empathy, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation has announced a commitment of ₹8 crore to aid communities affected by recent flooding across Maharashtra. The initiative includes a direct donation of ₹5 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, aimed at facilitating urgent relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood-stricken state.

Abhay Bhutada, who is the Chairman of the Foundation and an esteemed philanthropist, personally handed over the cheque for ₹5 crore to Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, in a ceremony held in Mumbai. The Chief Minister acknowledged the immense aid, underscoring its critical role in enhancing government recovery efforts. Additionally, the Foundation has allocated ₹3 crore towards grassroots organizations in the Marathwada area, focusing primarily on restoring homes and sources of livelihood for beleaguered farmers.

Expressing his dedication, Abhay Bhutada remarked, "Giving back is not just a duty, it's a calling." Having roots in Latur, one of the regions hardest hit, Bhutada feels personally connected to the crisis. He calls for collective action, urging citizens to unite and provide support. Since 2023, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation has been active in promoting sustainable development through numerous initiatives across education, cultural preservation, sports, and healthcare, impacting over 5 lakh lives throughout India.

