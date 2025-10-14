Left Menu

Abhay Bhutada Foundation Pledges ₹8 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Relief

The Abhay Bhutada Foundation has pledged ₹8 crore to assist flood-affected communities in Maharashtra. A donation of ₹5 crore was made to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for immediate relief, while ₹3 crore supports local organizations aiding farmers in Marathwada. The Foundation emphasizes long-term community support and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:37 IST
Abhay Bhutada Foundation Pledges ₹8 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Relief
Abhay Bhutada, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and Chairman - Abhay Bhutada Foundation, handing over cheque to Hon'ble CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis for CM Relief Fund.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant display of support and empathy, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation has announced a commitment of ₹8 crore to aid communities affected by recent flooding across Maharashtra. The initiative includes a direct donation of ₹5 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, aimed at facilitating urgent relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood-stricken state.

Abhay Bhutada, who is the Chairman of the Foundation and an esteemed philanthropist, personally handed over the cheque for ₹5 crore to Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, in a ceremony held in Mumbai. The Chief Minister acknowledged the immense aid, underscoring its critical role in enhancing government recovery efforts. Additionally, the Foundation has allocated ₹3 crore towards grassroots organizations in the Marathwada area, focusing primarily on restoring homes and sources of livelihood for beleaguered farmers.

Expressing his dedication, Abhay Bhutada remarked, "Giving back is not just a duty, it's a calling." Having roots in Latur, one of the regions hardest hit, Bhutada feels personally connected to the crisis. He calls for collective action, urging citizens to unite and provide support. Since 2023, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation has been active in promoting sustainable development through numerous initiatives across education, cultural preservation, sports, and healthcare, impacting over 5 lakh lives throughout India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Asserts Jurisdiction over PFI Ban Challenge

Delhi High Court Asserts Jurisdiction over PFI Ban Challenge

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives of Migrant Workers in Kerala

Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives of Migrant Workers in Kerala

 India
3
Pakistan's Commitment to Palestinian Statehood: A Landmark Moment in Middle East Policy

Pakistan's Commitment to Palestinian Statehood: A Landmark Moment in Middle ...

 Pakistan
4
Legal Battle Over Sunjay Kapur's Will: Feminine Pronouns Spark Controversy

Legal Battle Over Sunjay Kapur's Will: Feminine Pronouns Spark Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025