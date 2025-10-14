Left Menu

Kosmoderma Expands Reach with New Clinic on Sarjapura Road

Kosmoderma Skin, Hair, Body Care Clinics opens a new facility on Sarjapura Road, Bengaluru, enhancing accessibility to its doctor-led dermatology and aesthetic services. Led by Dr. Kanupriya Jain, the clinic offers a comprehensive range of treatments using advanced technology, underlining Kosmoderma's commitment to safety and effective care.

Kosmoderma Expands Its Reach with a New Clinic at Sarjapura Road, Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI
Kosmoderma Skin, Hair, Body Care Clinics has extended its footprint with the inauguration of a new branch on Sarjapura Road, Bengaluru. As a leading name in aesthetic and dermatology services, this expansion aims to bring specialized doctor-led care closer to the residents of South-East Bengaluru.

The new clinic is helmed by Dr. Kanupriya Jain, an experienced professional with credentials from Delhi University and international medical experience. Dr. Jain expressed her enthusiasm about providing Kosmoderma's trusted treatments, emphasizing the clinic's focus on safe and personalized care for all patients.

The Sarjapura location offers an array of services, from laser hair removal and anti-ageing treatments to acne therapies and body contouring. All procedures are conducted under medical supervision using globally recognized technology authorized by the US FDA. Kosmoderma's Founder and CEO, Dr. Chytra V Anand, reiterated the brand's mission to deliver science-backed skincare to patients' doorsteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

