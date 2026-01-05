VCare Unveils India's Advanced Skin Care Hub

New Delhi [India], January 5: VCare has made a significant move in the field of skin and aesthetic care with the launch of its Centre of Excellence in Chennai. This establishment aims to offer international-grade treatments combining global technology with personalised services, marking an evolution in India's beauty standards.

The inauguration, held in T. Nagar, saw the presence of notable figures such as Priya Anand, industry experts, and leading healthcare professionals, indicating the growing demand for medically approved aesthetic solutions. VCare's presence in Chennai is part of broader plans to expand to Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Under the leadership of E. Carolin Praba, India's first woman trichologist, and CEO Mukundan Satyanarayanan, the center introduces cutting-edge FDA-approved technologies. These include the pioneering Single-Day Facial Architecture, promising immediate and progressive results within 90 days, solidifying VCare's role in shaping the future of aesthetic care in India.