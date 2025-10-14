Fortis Hospital Mulund Launches Pioneering Cancer and GastroSciences Institutes

Fortis Hospital Mulund in Mumbai has officially opened its doors to two groundbreaking medical facilities: the Fortis Cancer Institute and the Institute of GastroSciences. In a move that highlights its dedication to patient-first healthcare, Fortis continues to set new benchmarks by blending clinical excellence with compassionate care.

The inauguration was graced by actress and cancer survivor Mahima Chaudhry, who brought a message of hope to patients and caregivers. The ceremony was attended by medical professionals and community members celebrating the potential for resilience and recovery offered by this state-of-the-art wing.

Equipped with the latest technology, the Fortis Cancer Institute offers multidisciplinary cancer care, integrating Medical, Surgical, and Radiation Oncology along with Genetic and Molecular Oncology. Similarly, the Institute of GastroSciences provides comprehensive care for gastrointestinal issues. Both institutes aim to deliver holistic and compassionate treatment paradigms, addressing complex health challenges efficiently.

