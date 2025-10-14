India Paves the Path to a Greener Future with Robust Ethanol Initiatives

Reaffirming India's dedication to a sustainable energy future, Ashwani Srivastava of the Department of Food & Public Distribution outlined the government's strategic plans for a strong ethanol supply chain. At a recent bioenergy event, he highlighted feedstock diversification as crucial to India's biofuel strategy.

Srivastava announced that India is now capable of exceeding a 20% ethanol blend, focusing on a supply chain that benefits both the industry and farmers. Initiatives include expanding grain-based ethanol capacity, sourcing broken rice from five states, and introducing sweet sorghum as a new biofuel crop, with cooperative bodies supporting these efforts.

Sumit Sarkar, CEO of the Chhattisgarh Biofuel Development Authority, showcased how state-level initiatives turn agricultural residues into energy. Chhattisgarh supports ethanol and compressed biogas production with its biomass. These efforts align with India's goals for a low-carbon economy, essential for achieving ethanol and decarbonization targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)