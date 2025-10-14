Left Menu

India Paves the Path to a Greener Future with Robust Ethanol Initiatives

India is committed to a sustainable energy future, focusing on a powerful ethanol supply chain. Government initiatives involve feedstock diversification and collaboration with state bodies, driving the biofuel roadmap. Chhattisgarh showcases clean energy from biomass, aligning with national goals for a low-carbon economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:42 IST
India Paves the Path to a Greener Future with Robust Ethanol Initiatives
Ashwani Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reaffirming India's dedication to a sustainable energy future, Ashwani Srivastava of the Department of Food & Public Distribution outlined the government's strategic plans for a strong ethanol supply chain. At a recent bioenergy event, he highlighted feedstock diversification as crucial to India's biofuel strategy.

Srivastava announced that India is now capable of exceeding a 20% ethanol blend, focusing on a supply chain that benefits both the industry and farmers. Initiatives include expanding grain-based ethanol capacity, sourcing broken rice from five states, and introducing sweet sorghum as a new biofuel crop, with cooperative bodies supporting these efforts.

Sumit Sarkar, CEO of the Chhattisgarh Biofuel Development Authority, showcased how state-level initiatives turn agricultural residues into energy. Chhattisgarh supports ethanol and compressed biogas production with its biomass. These efforts align with India's goals for a low-carbon economy, essential for achieving ethanol and decarbonization targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

New Cheque Clearing System Faces Operational Challenges, Warns Bank Employee...

 India
2
Zomato Partners with Labour Ministry to Create 2.5 Lakh Jobs Annually

Zomato Partners with Labour Ministry to Create 2.5 Lakh Jobs Annually

 India
3
Delhi's New Volvo Fleet: Comfortable Journeys to Ayodhya, Katra, and Udaipur

Delhi's New Volvo Fleet: Comfortable Journeys to Ayodhya, Katra, and Udaipur

 India
4
Madagascar Military Takes Control Amid Political Turmoil

Madagascar Military Takes Control Amid Political Turmoil

 Madagascar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025