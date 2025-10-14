Left Menu

Zomato Partners with Labour Ministry to Create 2.5 Lakh Jobs Annually

The Labour Ministry has partnered with Zomato to boost the gig economy by offering 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually through the National Career Service Portal. This collaboration aims to integrate platform economy roles into formal employment and support the government's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Labour Ministry announced on Tuesday a new partnership with Zomato aimed at bolstering employment opportunities within the gig economy. This collaboration promises to create around 2.5 lakh jobs annually via the National Career Service Portal.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, highlighted the initiative's role in integrating gig economy jobs into the formal employment sector. The National Career Service platform, launched in 2015, has already advertised over 7.7 crore vacancies and remains a crucial link between jobseekers and recruiters.

Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labour & Employment, emphasized the initiative's alignment with the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana and the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 agenda. The effort underlines the government's commitment to securing formal employment and social protection for organised and unorganised workers.

