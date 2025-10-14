Delhi Gears Up for Chhath Festival Travel Surge: CM Gupta Spearheads Crowded Railway Station Preparations

As Delhi anticipates the massive travel surge during the upcoming Chhath festival, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken proactive measures to ensure a smooth travel experience for millions expected to journey from the capital. She directed officials to emphasize crowd management, particularly at railway stations.

During her review at New Delhi Railway Station, Gupta assessed expected footfall and consulted with railway officials on passenger management strategies. She inspected safety measures, engaged with passengers, and underscored the need for coordinated action to facilitate seamless travel. Gupta also explored the newly established Passenger Facilitation Centre, highlighting its role in enhancing public convenience and safety.

Enhancements at the station include a new foot overbridge aimed at streamlining passenger movement and preventing congestion. Gupta stressed the government's commitment to providing uninterrupted service and ensuring passenger ease, reinforcing the collaboration between the Delhi government and central authorities to eliminate any travel impediments during the festival season.

