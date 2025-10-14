Mid-Air Scare: Indigo's Emergency Landing Drama
An Indigo flight bound for Kolkata made a swift emergency landing in Agartala due to a suspected bird strike. All passengers were safely moved to other flights, and engineers from Kolkata inspected the aircraft as a precaution. The plane sustained no significant damage.
- Country:
- India
An Indigo flight headed to Kolkata had to make an emergency landing at Agartala airport on Tuesday following a suspected bird strike shortly after takeoff, officials reported. The incident unfolded just 20 minutes after departure when the pilot detected the potential bird hit mid-air.
Fortunately, no passengers sustained any injuries, and all have been successfully accommodated on alternative flights, confirmed Airport Director K C Meena in a statement to PTI. The aircraft itself avoided significant damage during the encounter.
A specialized team of engineers promptly arrived from Kolkata to perform thorough checks on the aircraft, adhering to the standard operating procedures for such unforeseen incidents, ensuring all safety protocols were diligently followed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indigo
- emergency landing
- flight
- Agartala
- Kolkata
- bird strike
- passengers
- safety
- airport
- engineers
ALSO READ
Reclaim the Night: Voices Rise in Kolkata for Justice
Poland Takes Center Stage at 31st Kolkata International Film Festival
Kolkata's Real Estate & Office Markets Shine in Q3 2025
Kolkata Thunderbolts Dominate Chennai Blitz in Prime Volleyball League Showdown
Dramatic Escape: Passengers Evacuate DTC Bus Inferno