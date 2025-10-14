Left Menu

Mid-Air Scare: Indigo's Emergency Landing Drama

An Indigo flight bound for Kolkata made a swift emergency landing in Agartala due to a suspected bird strike. All passengers were safely moved to other flights, and engineers from Kolkata inspected the aircraft as a precaution. The plane sustained no significant damage.

  • Country:
  • India

An Indigo flight headed to Kolkata had to make an emergency landing at Agartala airport on Tuesday following a suspected bird strike shortly after takeoff, officials reported. The incident unfolded just 20 minutes after departure when the pilot detected the potential bird hit mid-air.

Fortunately, no passengers sustained any injuries, and all have been successfully accommodated on alternative flights, confirmed Airport Director K C Meena in a statement to PTI. The aircraft itself avoided significant damage during the encounter.

A specialized team of engineers promptly arrived from Kolkata to perform thorough checks on the aircraft, adhering to the standard operating procedures for such unforeseen incidents, ensuring all safety protocols were diligently followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

