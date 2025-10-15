Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

The Karnataka government has garnered international acclaim with its 'Shakti' scheme, providing free bus rides for women, achieving a significant milestone. Recognized by the 'London Book of World Records', the initiative holds the record for the highest number of free bus journeys by women, totaling 564.10 crore rides.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also boasts global recognition as the most awarded road transport body. With 464 national and international honors since 1997, KSRTC's achievement underscores Karnataka's commitment to exceptional public service.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised these feats as reflections of the state's inclusive and compassionate governance, focusing on women's empowerment and social justice. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar echoed this sentiment, calling the accomplishment a testament to people-first governance.

