Left Menu

Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records

Karnataka's 'Shakti' scheme, offering free bus rides to women, has won a world record for most rides availed, with over 564 crore journeys. Additionally, KSRTC has been recognized as the most award-winning road transport corporation globally. These achievements highlight Karnataka's dedication to social justice and women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:13 IST
Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Sets World Records
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has garnered international acclaim with its 'Shakti' scheme, providing free bus rides for women, achieving a significant milestone. Recognized by the 'London Book of World Records', the initiative holds the record for the highest number of free bus journeys by women, totaling 564.10 crore rides.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also boasts global recognition as the most awarded road transport body. With 464 national and international honors since 1997, KSRTC's achievement underscores Karnataka's commitment to exceptional public service.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised these feats as reflections of the state's inclusive and compassionate governance, focusing on women's empowerment and social justice. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar echoed this sentiment, calling the accomplishment a testament to people-first governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blackouts and Resilience: Ukraine Battles Energy Overload

Blackouts and Resilience: Ukraine Battles Energy Overload

 Global
2
Federal Layoffs Revised: A Closer Look at the U.S. Government Shutdown Impact

Federal Layoffs Revised: A Closer Look at the U.S. Government Shutdown Impac...

 Global
3
Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

 Global
4
Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025