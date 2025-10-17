Left Menu

Metro Railway to run special night services on Blue line on Kali Puja day

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 21:56 IST
Metro Railway to run special night services on Blue line on Kali Puja day
  • Country:
  • India

Metro Railway Kolkata will run special night services on the Blue line on October 20 on the occasion of Kali Puja, an official statement said on Friday.

While the last train will leave from Dakshineswar station for Sahid Khudiram at 10:51 pm instead of the normal 9:28 pm, the last train from Sahid Khudiram will depart at 11 pm for Dakshineswar instead of 9:33 pm, the Metro Railway said in a statement.

On October 20, 144 services (72 services on UP and DN sections each) will be run along the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram) corridor instead of 272 services on other Mondays, but the special services will be run at night to enable thousands of devotees to attend the puja rituals at the two heritage Kali temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As social media age restrictions spread, is internet entering its Victorian era?

As social media age restrictions spread, is internet entering its Victorian ...

 New Zealand
2
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath flag off first batch of BrahMos manufactured by BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath flag off first batch o...

 India
3
Rajnath, Yogi flag off first batch of Lucknow-made BrahMos missiles

Rajnath, Yogi flag off first batch of Lucknow-made BrahMos missiles

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Bezzecchi fights off Fernandez challenge to win Australian GP sprint

UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Bezzecchi fights off Fernandez challenge to win Austra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025