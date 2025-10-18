Left Menu

Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 02:30 IST
Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says
  • Country:
  • United States

Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted a 38 plane-per-month cap in place since January 2024, the agency and planemaker said on Friday.

The FAA imposed the unprecedented production cap shortly after a 2024 mid-air emergency involving a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 missing four key bolts. The announcement is a significant milestone for the planemaker that was plunged into a safety crisis following the mid-air incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As social media age restrictions spread, is internet entering its Victorian era?

As social media age restrictions spread, is internet entering its Victorian ...

 New Zealand
2
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath flag off first batch of BrahMos manufactured by BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath flag off first batch o...

 India
3
Rajnath, Yogi flag off first batch of Lucknow-made BrahMos missiles

Rajnath, Yogi flag off first batch of Lucknow-made BrahMos missiles

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Bezzecchi fights off Fernandez challenge to win Australian GP sprint

UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Bezzecchi fights off Fernandez challenge to win Austra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025