Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month, FAA says

Boeing can hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted a 38 plane-per-month cap in place since January 2024, the agency and planemaker said on Friday.

The FAA imposed the unprecedented production cap shortly after a 2024 mid-air emergency involving a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 missing four key bolts. The announcement is a significant milestone for the planemaker that was plunged into a safety crisis following the mid-air incident.

