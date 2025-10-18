Left Menu

Coach of Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express catches fire in Punjab, no casualty

PTI | Fatehgarhsahib | Updated: 18-10-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 09:43 IST
Coach of Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express catches fire in Punjab, no casualty
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express near Sirhind railway station here on Saturday morning, officials said.

There was no casualty in the incident, they said.

The fire broke out around 7:30 AM when the train (number 12204) was coming from Amritsar.

A police official said smoke was noticed in one of the AC coaches of the train and passengers were safely evacuated.

Fire tenders were immediately called in to put out the fire, the official said.

The officials said that soon after the fire was noticed, the railway authorities shifted the passengers of the affected coach to other coaches.

The train will leave for its destination shortly, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As social media age restrictions spread, is internet entering its Victorian era?

As social media age restrictions spread, is internet entering its Victorian ...

 New Zealand
2
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath flag off first batch of BrahMos manufactured by BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath flag off first batch o...

 India
3
Rajnath, Yogi flag off first batch of Lucknow-made BrahMos missiles

Rajnath, Yogi flag off first batch of Lucknow-made BrahMos missiles

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Bezzecchi fights off Fernandez challenge to win Australian GP sprint

UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Bezzecchi fights off Fernandez challenge to win Austra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025