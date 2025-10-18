Coach of Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express catches fire in Punjab, no casualty

A fire broke out in a coach of the Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express near Sirhind railway station here on Saturday morning, officials said.

There was no casualty in the incident, they said.

The fire broke out around 7:30 AM when the train (number 12204) was coming from Amritsar.

A police official said smoke was noticed in one of the AC coaches of the train and passengers were safely evacuated.

Fire tenders were immediately called in to put out the fire, the official said.

The officials said that soon after the fire was noticed, the railway authorities shifted the passengers of the affected coach to other coaches.

The train will leave for its destination shortly, they said.

