Rajasthan: Family of 4 killed in bike-car collision in Bharatpur

The SUV overturned and landed in a nearby field.The victims were identified as Natwar 35, his wife Pooja, their 18-month-old son, Deepu, and six-year-old daughter, Pari. Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the district hospital mortuary.The SUV driver, identified as Naresh, was injured in the accident and has been admitted to the district hospital.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 20:31 IST
A couple and their two children were killed when their motorcycle collided head on with a speeding SUV in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Saturday, police said.

Police said the impact was so severe that both vehicles caught fire after the collision on Luhasa Road. The SUV overturned and landed in a nearby field.

The victims were identified as Natwar (35), his wife Pooja, their 18-month-old son, Deepu, and six-year-old daughter, Pari. The family was on their way to Nadbai when the accident occurred about 10 km from their village.

All four died on the spot. Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the district hospital mortuary.

The SUV driver, identified as Naresh, was injured in the accident and has been admitted to the district hospital.

