Germany's Munich Airport temporarily closed following drone reports, but nothing found
The sightings occurred around 10 pm local time Saturday for roughly 30 minutes and again around 11 pm for another half-hour.The impact on flights and passengers was minor, the airport said Sunday. Earlier this month, Munich Airport closed twice in 24 hours following drone sightings.
Germany's Munich Airport was temporarily closed Saturday night following reports of drones that authorities were unable to verify, federal police said.
The airport, one of Germany's largest, reopened before midnight, federal police said. Air traffic was operating normally on Sunday morning, the airport said.
"Suspicious observations" were reported by several people, including security officials and airport employees, federal police and the airport, the airport said. The sightings occurred around 10 pm local time Saturday for roughly 30 minutes and again around 11 pm for another half-hour.
The impact on flights and passengers was minor, the airport said Sunday. Three flights were diverted — two of which were later able to land at Munich — and one departure was cancelled.
Federal police said they did not find any drones or suspicious people in the area.
The closure is the latest after mysterious drone overflights in the airspace of European Union member countries. Earlier this month, Munich Airport closed twice in 24 hours following drone sightings. Thousands of passengers were affected.
