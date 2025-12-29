Left Menu

Germany Backs Trump's Ukraine Peace Efforts

Germany appreciates U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative in pursuing a lasting peace in Ukraine. Talks between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy underscored the need for Russia's involvement. German officials highlighted the gap between Russia's public declarations and its actions in the conflict.

Germany has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to establish a durable peace in Ukraine, as shared by a government spokesperson on Monday. This follows recent discussions between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Florida.

The spokesperson emphasized that achieving peace is not feasible without Russia's participation, pointing out inconsistencies between Russia's public commitments and its ground reality actions.

The comments reflect ongoing international concerns regarding Russia's role and conduct in the Ukrainian conflict, suggesting that diplomatic solutions require comprehensive engagement from all involved parties.

