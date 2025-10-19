Left Menu

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at chawl in Worli; no injuries

There is no report of any injury to anyone, a Mumbai Fire Brigade official said.Four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles have been rushed to the spot. The fire has been covered from all sides and will be doused soon, he said. Officials said the person who reported the incident attributed it to an electrical short circuit.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 22:43 IST
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at chawl in Worli; no injuries
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at a chawl (row tenement) in the Worli area of central Mumbai on Sunday night, officials said.

They said the fire broke out at Mahakali Nagar on Narayan Hardikar Road around 8.45 pm. "There is no report of any injury to anyone," a Mumbai Fire Brigade official said.

Four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles have been rushed to the spot. The fire has been covered from all sides and will be doused soon, he said. Officials said the person who reported the incident attributed it to an electrical short circuit. The caller said the fire had affected seven to eight rooms on the single-storey structure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Who is Bolivia's new president, Rodrigo Paz?

NEWSMAKER-Who is Bolivia's new president, Rodrigo Paz?

 Global
2
Soccer-Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final

Soccer-Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final

 Global
3
UPDATE 4-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 years of leftist rule

UPDATE 4-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 yea...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

UPDATE 1-China accuses US of cyber breaches at national time centre

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025