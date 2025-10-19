Mumbai: Fire breaks out at chawl in Worli; no injuries

A fire erupted at a chawl (row tenement) in the Worli area of central Mumbai on Sunday night, officials said.

They said the fire broke out at Mahakali Nagar on Narayan Hardikar Road around 8.45 pm. "There is no report of any injury to anyone," a Mumbai Fire Brigade official said.

Four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles have been rushed to the spot. The fire has been covered from all sides and will be doused soon, he said. Officials said the person who reported the incident attributed it to an electrical short circuit. The caller said the fire had affected seven to eight rooms on the single-storey structure.

