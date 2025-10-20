UPDATE 1-Cargo plane slides off runway in Hong Kong, SCMP reports citing police
Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 04:13 IST
A cargo plane struck a vehicle while landing at Hong Kong International Airport and slid off the runway on Monday, killing one person, the South China Morning Post reported, citing police.
The northern runway at the airport is temporarily closed, the report said.
