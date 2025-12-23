Uttar Pradesh BJP Gears Up for 2027 with Atal-inspired Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary has reaffirmed the state's significance in national politics, pledging to exceed the 2017 Assembly election outcomes in the 2027 polls.

During a press conference, Chaudhary announced activities to honor Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy, including cleanliness drives at memorials and the lighting of lamps at locations associated with the former prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Lucknow on December 25 to inaugurate the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal and unveil statues of notable figures. This event marks part of the 'Good Governance Week', spotlighting initiatives for social welfare and development.

