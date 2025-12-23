Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh BJP Gears Up for 2027 with Atal-inspired Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary emphasized the state's pivotal role in national politics, outlining plans to surpass the 2017 election results in 2027. The party will commemorate Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy with cleanliness drives and 'Atal Smriti Sammelans', featuring initiatives like Good Governance Week and the inauguration of the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:57 IST
Uttar Pradesh BJP Gears Up for 2027 with Atal-inspired Initiatives
Pankaj Chaudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary has reaffirmed the state's significance in national politics, pledging to exceed the 2017 Assembly election outcomes in the 2027 polls.

During a press conference, Chaudhary announced activities to honor Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy, including cleanliness drives at memorials and the lighting of lamps at locations associated with the former prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Lucknow on December 25 to inaugurate the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal and unveil statues of notable figures. This event marks part of the 'Good Governance Week', spotlighting initiatives for social welfare and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025