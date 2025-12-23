Vijay Mallya Faces Judicial Ultimatum: Return or Forfeit Court Consideration
The Bombay High Court has demanded that Vijay Mallya, the fugitive businessman, return to India before hearing his plea against the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. Mallya, residing in the UK, has challenged his fugitive status and the Act's constitutionality. The court insists on his presence before proceeding with the case.
In a bold stance, the Bombay High Court has directed fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to return to India if he wants his plea against the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act to be heard. The court emphasized that it will not entertain his challenges unless he submits himself to its jurisdiction.
Mallya, who has been residing in the UK since 2016, is contesting his designation as a fugitive economic offender and questioning the legislation's constitutional validity. The 70-year-old former liquor tycoon is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering.
During proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate, argued against allowing fugitives to challenge the law remotely. The court has instructed Mallya to clarify his legal intentions by February 12.
