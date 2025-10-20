FAA says US air traffic control staffing issues causing flight delays

The Federal Aviation Administration said late Sunday that air traffic control staffing issues were delaying travel at airports in Dallas, Chicago and Newark as a U.S. government shutdown hit its 19th day.

The FAA said numerous staffing triggers had been received for the evening shift and flights could also be delayed in Las Vegas and Phoenix because of air traffic control absences.

