Left Menu

Kering's Strategic Shift: L'Oreal Acquires Beauty Business for €4 Billion

Gucci owner Kering sells its beauty arm to L'Oreal for €4 billion, a strategic shift under new CEO Luca de Meo. This move aims to tackle Kering's debt and refocus on core fashion. L'Oreal's acquisition includes Kering's Creed fragrance and beauty rights for 50 years under Kering's labels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:49 IST
Kering's Strategic Shift: L'Oreal Acquires Beauty Business for €4 Billion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold strategic move, Kering, the parent company of Gucci, has sold its beauty business to L'Oreal for €4 billion. This decision marks a significant shift under the direction of new CEO Luca de Meo, aiming to address the luxury group's high debt and refocus on its core fashion endeavors.

L'Oreal will acquire Kering's fragrance line Creed and rights to develop beauty products under Kering's prestigious labels like Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga for the next 50 years. This acquisition, L'Oreal's largest to date, underscores the French beauty giant's strategic expansion in the luxury fragrances market.

Kering's move to offload its beauty segment highlights De Meo's aggressive approach to reduce the group's debt, which stood at €9.5 billion mid-year. As Kering realigns its strategy, the sale also reflects on the group's efforts to bolster its financial stability amidst challenges faced by its flagship brand, Gucci.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

 United States
2
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
3
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
4
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025