Kering's Strategic Shift: L'Oreal Acquires Beauty Business for €4 Billion

In a bold strategic move, Kering, the parent company of Gucci, has sold its beauty business to L'Oreal for €4 billion. This decision marks a significant shift under the direction of new CEO Luca de Meo, aiming to address the luxury group's high debt and refocus on its core fashion endeavors.

L'Oreal will acquire Kering's fragrance line Creed and rights to develop beauty products under Kering's prestigious labels like Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga for the next 50 years. This acquisition, L'Oreal's largest to date, underscores the French beauty giant's strategic expansion in the luxury fragrances market.

Kering's move to offload its beauty segment highlights De Meo's aggressive approach to reduce the group's debt, which stood at €9.5 billion mid-year. As Kering realigns its strategy, the sale also reflects on the group's efforts to bolster its financial stability amidst challenges faced by its flagship brand, Gucci.

