Left Menu

Alaska Airlines Faces Another IT Turbulence

Alaska Airlines grounded all flights Thursday due to a technology outage impacting operations. The stoppage also included Horizon Air, ongoing for 1 hour 10 minutes. This mirrors a previous outage in July. The airline addressed customer concerns and is working to resolve the IT issue swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 05:25 IST
Alaska Airlines Faces Another IT Turbulence

Alaska Airlines temporarily grounded all its flights on Thursday evening due to a technology glitch impacting its operations. This technical failure, which required a ground stop for all flights, also affected its subsidiary, Horizon Air. The Federal Aviation Administration advised that the stoppage lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes, ending at midnight GMT.

This is not the first time the airline faced such an issue; a similar situation occurred in July, leading to a three-hour ground stop. Alaska Airlines conveyed apologies and explanations on social media, assuring customers that their IT team is actively working on resolving the matter.

As the airline responded to numerous customer inquiries about the outage, it acknowledged the error affecting its systems, including the app and website, and emphasized that efforts were underway to restore full functionality as swiftly as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

 India
2
Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at poll rally in Samastipur.

Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at po...

 India
3
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
4
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025