Alaska Airlines Faces Another IT Turbulence

Alaska Airlines temporarily grounded all its flights on Thursday evening due to a technology glitch impacting its operations. This technical failure, which required a ground stop for all flights, also affected its subsidiary, Horizon Air. The Federal Aviation Administration advised that the stoppage lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes, ending at midnight GMT.

This is not the first time the airline faced such an issue; a similar situation occurred in July, leading to a three-hour ground stop. Alaska Airlines conveyed apologies and explanations on social media, assuring customers that their IT team is actively working on resolving the matter.

As the airline responded to numerous customer inquiries about the outage, it acknowledged the error affecting its systems, including the app and website, and emphasized that efforts were underway to restore full functionality as swiftly as possible.

