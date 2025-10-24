Left Menu

Tech Turbulence Grounds Alaska Airlines Flights

Alaska Airlines grounded its flights at all airports due to an unspecified technology outage. The disruption, which affected both Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, lasted for over two hours. The airline experienced a similar IT issue in July. It communicated apologies and updates via social media.

Alaska Airlines experienced a significant disruption on Thursday evening, grounding flights at all airports due to an unspecified technology outage. Both Alaska Airlines and its subsidiary, Horizon Air, were affected by the issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration's advisory confirmed the ground stop, which lasted over two hours. This marks the airline's second major IT outage in recent months, following a similar incident in July.

Alaska Airlines issued statements on social media, acknowledging the inconvenience and assuring customers that their IT teams were working swiftly to resolve the issue. The airline engaged with concerned customers online, addressing queries about app and booking problems.

