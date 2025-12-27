DGCA's Strategic Shifts Amid Flight Disruptions: Jamwal's Transfer Highlights Turmoil

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has removed Ravinder Jamwal from his position as the head of the Flight Standards Directorate. His transfer to the Air Navigation Services and Airspace section lacks an official explanation, creating speculation within aviation circles.

This change comes shortly before a key report on significant flight disruptions at IndiGo was submitted to the DGCA. The report, prepared by a committee headed by Sanjay K Bramhane, DGCA's Joint Director General, is expected to provide insight into these disruptions, although details remain undisclosed.

Jamwal managed the Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms and schemes for airlines, and was tasked with overseeing site inspections at major airports amid the disruptions. His responsibilities are now passed to Ashish Dubey, as the DGCA continues to navigate these challenging conditions.