Left Menu

Alaska Airlines Navigates Technology Turbulence

Alaska Airlines experienced a technology outage, grounding flights at all airports for nearly three hours. This issue, affecting both Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, prompted a temporary ground stop. The airline promptly addressed customer concerns on social media and worked to restore normal flight operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 08:18 IST
Alaska Airlines Navigates Technology Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an operational challenge, Alaska Airlines managed to steer through a technology outage that temporarily grounded its flights at all airports. The incident, also impacting Horizon Air, led to a Federal Aviation Administration advisory around a nearly three-hour ground stop.

This disruption wasn't the first technological hiccup for the airline, as it briefly grounded flights in July due to a similar issue. The company apologized for the inconvenience via social media, keeping its customers informed during the ordeal.

As concerns and complaints flooded online platforms, Alaska Airlines assured passengers that their IT team was diligently working on resolving the problem. The airline updated later in the night, confirming that operations were being actively restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

 India
2
Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at poll rally in Samastipur.

Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at po...

 India
3
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
4
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025