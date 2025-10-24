Alaska Airlines Navigates Technology Turbulence

In an operational challenge, Alaska Airlines managed to steer through a technology outage that temporarily grounded its flights at all airports. The incident, also impacting Horizon Air, led to a Federal Aviation Administration advisory around a nearly three-hour ground stop.

This disruption wasn't the first technological hiccup for the airline, as it briefly grounded flights in July due to a similar issue. The company apologized for the inconvenience via social media, keeping its customers informed during the ordeal.

As concerns and complaints flooded online platforms, Alaska Airlines assured passengers that their IT team was diligently working on resolving the problem. The airline updated later in the night, confirming that operations were being actively restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)