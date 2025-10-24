Left Menu

Piyush Goyal's Strategic Visit to Germany: Fostering Bilateral Economic Ties

Union Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Germany aims to strengthen trade ties. Engaging top business leaders, he explores collaborations in sectors like automotive, renewable energy, and semiconductor. His efforts focus on fostering innovation and sustainable growth, marking a significant stride in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership ahead of its 25th anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:16 IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, is in Germany on an official visit aimed at bolstering economic relations between the two nations. Goyal's agenda includes strengthening trade and business cooperation, coinciding with the upcoming 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership in 2025.

During his visit, Goyal held discussions with Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, emphasizing collaborations in automotive, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing. Concurrently, Goyal explored infrastructure growth with Herrenknecht AG's CEO, Martin Herrenknecht, focusing on enhanced local operations and technology partnerships.

Goyal's meetings also extended to the renewable energy sector with Tobias Bischof-Niemz of ENERTRAG, defense investments with Michael Masur of RENK GmbH, and semiconductor advancements with Jochen Hanebeck of Infineon Technologies AG. Further discussions with Mercedes-Benz CEO, Ola Kallenius, centered on innovation in the Indian automotive industry. The visit highlights significant initiatives to promote bilateral trade and cooperation, underscoring the longstanding partnership between India and Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

