Left Menu

U.S. Government Shutdown Grounds Flights

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy warns of flight delays due to the government shutdown affecting 13,000 air traffic controllers working without pay. The shutdown has led to increased pressure on lawmakers to resolve the dispute. FAA air traffic controller academy faces financial difficulties, affecting students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 01:23 IST
U.S. Government Shutdown Grounds Flights

The ongoing federal government shutdown is causing significant concern in the aviation industry as U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Friday. With the government shutdown entering its 24th day, air traffic controllers are set to miss their first paycheck, potentially escalating flight delays.

At a press conference in Philadelphia, Duffy emphasized the urgent need for a resolution, as the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic controller academy nears the brink of running out of funds. This financial strain has already prompted some students to withdraw from the program.

Meanwhile, partisan blame plays out on both sides of the political aisle. Republicans accuse Democrats of stalling government reopening, while Democrats place responsibility on President Donald Trump and Republicans for failing to negotiate over health care subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

 Global
2
Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two companies to invest Rs 855 cr in unit: Regulatory filing.

Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two co...

 Global
3
Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname Issue

Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname I...

 India
4
Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025