U.S. Government Shutdown Grounds Flights

The ongoing federal government shutdown is causing significant concern in the aviation industry as U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Friday. With the government shutdown entering its 24th day, air traffic controllers are set to miss their first paycheck, potentially escalating flight delays.

At a press conference in Philadelphia, Duffy emphasized the urgent need for a resolution, as the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic controller academy nears the brink of running out of funds. This financial strain has already prompted some students to withdraw from the program.

Meanwhile, partisan blame plays out on both sides of the political aisle. Republicans accuse Democrats of stalling government reopening, while Democrats place responsibility on President Donald Trump and Republicans for failing to negotiate over health care subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)