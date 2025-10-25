Tragic Collision Claims Life of Delhi Motorcyclist

A fatal accident in north-east Delhi's Dayalpur claimed the life of 55-year-old motorcyclist Asgar Ali after he was hit by a DTC Metro feeder bus on Saturday morning.

The tragic incident was reported around 10 am when police reached the scene on Main Brijpuri Road to find Ali, a resident of Mustafabad, deceased. Authorities sent the body to GTB Hospital for an autopsy while the forensic team collected evidence from the location.

In response to the incident, police have apprehended the driver of the feeder bus, registering a case under the relevant sections of BNS to further investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)