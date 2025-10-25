Air Safety Concerns: Power Bank Fire Incident on Plane Sparks Investigation

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced that India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), will investigate a recent fire incident involving a power bank on an IndiGo flight. The fire occurred during taxiing at the Delhi airport on October 19 and was extinguished swiftly by the cabin crew.

The DGCA's review comes amid existing stringent regulations governing the transport of electronic items, particularly those containing lithium batteries, onboard aircraft. Naidu emphasized that safety protocols will be scrutinized to prevent future occurrences.

The fire aboard the domestic flight is not isolated, as a similar incident happened on an Air China flight recently, highlighting safety risks associated with lithium batteries in aviation. The DGCA's evaluation aims to enhance passenger safety and adherence to established norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)