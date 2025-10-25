Left Menu

Tragic Car Crash Claims Four Lives in Perur

A car accident in Perur Chettipalayam resulted in four fatalities and one severe injury. The crash occurred when the car lost control and hit a tree. The victims, aged between 19 and 25, have not yet been identified. Investigations are ongoing, with the injured person hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 25-10-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 17:01 IST
A devastating car crash in Perur Chettipalayam on Friday night has resulted in the deaths of four young individuals, aged between 19 and 25, with another sustaining serious injuries. The police reported that the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and collide with a tree.

Authorities disclosed that the surviving victim is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The identification process for the deceased is still underway, and their bodies have been dispatched for autopsy to determine further details of the tragic incident.

The Perur Police have registered a case, and a thorough investigation is in progress to determine the exact cause and circumstances of the accident. Officials are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward to aid in the inquiry.

