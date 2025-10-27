Devotees' Journey Turns Tragic: One Dead, Many Injured in Tractor-Trolley Accident
A tractor-trolley carrying devotees to a temple overturned near the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to over a dozen others. Most victims were women and children. The incident occurred near the Pahunch River on Sunday night.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident occurred near the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees to a temple overturned. The incident, which took place near the Pahunch River in Jhansi district on Sunday night, claimed the life of a woman and injured more than a dozen others.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Arvind Kumar confirmed that the vehicle, en route to Ratangarh Mata Temple, went out of control and plunged into a roadside ditch. The deceased, identified as Sita, was trapped under the vehicle.
Other passengers, mainly women and children, were rushed to a nearby hospital and are reported to be out of danger. The accident highlights the risks associated with overloaded rural transportation methods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Ambulance Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh
Empowering Uttar Pradesh's Weavers: A New Dawn for Textiles
Ranji Trophy: Jadeja's Return Energizes Saurashtra as They Face Madhya Pradesh Challenge
Madhya Pradesh's Growth Hub Initiative: A Blueprint for Economic Transformation
Tractor-Trolley Mishap Injures Ten Women in Uttar Pradesh