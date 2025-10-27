Devotees' Journey Turns Tragic: One Dead, Many Injured in Tractor-Trolley Accident

A tragic accident occurred near the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees to a temple overturned. The incident, which took place near the Pahunch River in Jhansi district on Sunday night, claimed the life of a woman and injured more than a dozen others.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Arvind Kumar confirmed that the vehicle, en route to Ratangarh Mata Temple, went out of control and plunged into a roadside ditch. The deceased, identified as Sita, was trapped under the vehicle.

Other passengers, mainly women and children, were rushed to a nearby hospital and are reported to be out of danger. The accident highlights the risks associated with overloaded rural transportation methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)