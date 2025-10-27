Left Menu

Devotees' Journey Turns Tragic: One Dead, Many Injured in Tractor-Trolley Accident

A tractor-trolley carrying devotees to a temple overturned near the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to over a dozen others. Most victims were women and children. The incident occurred near the Pahunch River on Sunday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:31 IST
Devotees' Journey Turns Tragic: One Dead, Many Injured in Tractor-Trolley Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred near the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees to a temple overturned. The incident, which took place near the Pahunch River in Jhansi district on Sunday night, claimed the life of a woman and injured more than a dozen others.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Arvind Kumar confirmed that the vehicle, en route to Ratangarh Mata Temple, went out of control and plunged into a roadside ditch. The deceased, identified as Sita, was trapped under the vehicle.

Other passengers, mainly women and children, were rushed to a nearby hospital and are reported to be out of danger. The accident highlights the risks associated with overloaded rural transportation methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iraq Seeks OPEC Quota Revision Amid Higher Production Capacity

Iraq Seeks OPEC Quota Revision Amid Higher Production Capacity

 Iraq
2
Shreyas Iyer's ICU Ordeal: A Dramatic Turn in Sydney

Shreyas Iyer's ICU Ordeal: A Dramatic Turn in Sydney

 India
3
Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

Travis Head Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for 2025/26 BBL Season

 Australia
4
Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

Urgent Call for ICAR Recruitment to Boost Farm Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025