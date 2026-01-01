Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A collision between a motorcycle and a pick-up vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district resulted in four deaths, including a child. The motorcycle was carrying four people when it was hit by a vehicle transporting tomatoes. The driver fled the scene, and the victims remain unidentified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katni | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 23:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Thursday evening, four individuals lost their lives following a collision between a motorcycle and a pick-up vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, as reported by police authorities.

The unfortunate accident unfolded between Heerapur and Badgaon, near Salaiya outpost, precisely at 7 p.m., according to Mohammad Shahid, the station house officer of Rithi, who briefed PTI.

The motorcycle, carrying four people including a four-year-old girl, collided with a pick-up truck transporting tomatoes from Damoh to Katni. The child and two others were killed instantly, while a fourth person succumbed at the Rithi community centre. The driver of the pick-up fled after abandoning the vehicle. The victims are believed to be from Panna district, based on the motorcycle's registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

