Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic incident on Thursday evening, four individuals lost their lives following a collision between a motorcycle and a pick-up vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, as reported by police authorities.

The unfortunate accident unfolded between Heerapur and Badgaon, near Salaiya outpost, precisely at 7 p.m., according to Mohammad Shahid, the station house officer of Rithi, who briefed PTI.

The motorcycle, carrying four people including a four-year-old girl, collided with a pick-up truck transporting tomatoes from Damoh to Katni. The child and two others were killed instantly, while a fourth person succumbed at the Rithi community centre. The driver of the pick-up fled after abandoning the vehicle. The victims are believed to be from Panna district, based on the motorcycle's registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)