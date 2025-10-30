Pidilite Industries Posts a Solid Q2 Performance Amid Economic Uncertainties

Pidilite Industries, a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, announced an 8.2% increase in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 584.6 crore for the second quarter ending September 30. This rise comes in spite of a challenging macro-economic landscape, demonstrating the company's robust performance.

Comparatively, the company had achieved a net profit of Rs 540.3 crore in the same period last year. Their revenue from operations saw growth, standing at Rs 3,554.44 crore compared to Rs 3,234.91 crore previously. Total expenses increased as well, reaching Rs 2,816.94 crore, up from Rs 2,565.71 crore.

According to Managing Director Sudhanshu Vats, Pidilite Industries experienced double-digit underlying volume growth, attributed to sequential improvement and strong operating margins. He expressed optimism for the future, expecting favorable domestic conditions and construction sector expansion to drive demand, yet remaining cautious of global geopolitical instability.

