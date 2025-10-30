Left Menu

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Breaks Ground on Bhilwara Manufacturing Facility

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited has initiated the construction of a new 10,000 MT R-32 manufacturing plant in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The project, launched on October 19, 2025, with the successful completion of a Bhoomi Pooja ceremony, aims to bolster the company's industrial gas production efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:44 IST
Stallion India Fluorochemicals Breaks Ground on Bhilwara Manufacturing Facility
Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited (SIFL), a prominent player in the refrigerant and industrial gas sector, has embarked on constructing a new 10,000 MT R-32 manufacturing facility in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Officially kicking off this endeavor, the Bhoomi Pooja ceremony was successfully performed on October 19, 2025.

With the groundwork now officially started, SIFL has completed all key contractual agreements and technology transfers necessary for the project. Construction at the site is scheduled to begin on November 1, 2025, marking a significant step forward for the company's expansion plans.

Incorporated in 1992, SIFL has more than three decades of expertise in the gases sector, serving diverse fields from air conditioning to pharmaceuticals. Operating multiple facilities across India, the company's strategic focus on gas blending sets it apart in the competitive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
"What has Rahul Gandhi done for Bihar?": BJP's Dilip Ghosh questions Congress' track record ahead of Assembly polls

"What has Rahul Gandhi done for Bihar?": BJP's Dilip Ghosh questions Congre...

 India
2
Yogi Adityanath's Charismatic Bhojpuri Greeting in Bihar

Yogi Adityanath's Charismatic Bhojpuri Greeting in Bihar

 India
3
Vietnam and UK Tighten Ties to Curb Illegal Migration

Vietnam and UK Tighten Ties to Curb Illegal Migration

 Global
4
Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad want to ensure that names of infiltrators remain in voters list, alleges Amit Shah in Begusarai rally.

Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad want to ensure that names of infiltrators remai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025