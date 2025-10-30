Stallion India Fluorochemicals Breaks Ground on Bhilwara Manufacturing Facility

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited (SIFL), a prominent player in the refrigerant and industrial gas sector, has embarked on constructing a new 10,000 MT R-32 manufacturing facility in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Officially kicking off this endeavor, the Bhoomi Pooja ceremony was successfully performed on October 19, 2025.

With the groundwork now officially started, SIFL has completed all key contractual agreements and technology transfers necessary for the project. Construction at the site is scheduled to begin on November 1, 2025, marking a significant step forward for the company's expansion plans.

Incorporated in 1992, SIFL has more than three decades of expertise in the gases sector, serving diverse fields from air conditioning to pharmaceuticals. Operating multiple facilities across India, the company's strategic focus on gas blending sets it apart in the competitive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)