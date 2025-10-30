BSNL Nears Revenue Target Amid Growth in ARPU

Left Menu

State-owned BSNL has reached 93% of its revenue target for the September quarter of FY26, achieving Rs 5,347 crore. Telecom Minister Scindia aims to boost yearly revenue 20% to Rs 27,500 crore. With a 12% rise in ARPU, BSNL is urged to improve performance in lagging regions.

Updated: 30-10-2025 20:56 IST
State-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has accomplished a significant milestone by achieving 93% of its targeted revenue for the September quarter of fiscal year 2026, amassing Rs 5,347 crore, as reported by Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday.

Minister Scindia has called upon BSNL to implement more stringent monitoring measures to ensure service quality is checked daily rather than over longer periods. After a thorough quarterly review, Scindia expressed that BSNL's revenue for the first half of the fiscal year stood at Rs 11,134 crore.

Setting high ambitions, BSNL aims to elevate its revenue by 20% for the entire fiscal year to reach Rs 27,500 crore. The company also reported a notable 12% increase in its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), which climbed from Rs 81 in Q1 to Rs 92 in Q2. Minister Scindia highlighted certain regions excelling in performance, but expressed concerns over other circles needing immediate attention.

