Airline CEOs Seek Solutions Amid Government Shutdown

The leaders of American Airlines and United Airlines are gearing up for a vital White House roundtable discussion with Vice President JD Vance and other key figures, according to sources familiar with the meeting details.

This gathering is particularly significant as the aviation industry grapples with a 30-day government shutdown. Thousands of flights have been disrupted due to the ongoing impasse, affecting the operations of 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers who have been working without pay.

United CEO Scott Kirby and American CEO Robert Isom, alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and other prominent representatives, are set to explore ways to mitigate the shutdown's impact on the aviation sector and restore normalcy to air travel operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)