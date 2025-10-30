Airline CEOs Seek Solutions Amid Government Shutdown
Amid a government shutdown, American Airlines and United Airlines CEOs will attend a White House roundtable with Vice President JD Vance. The meeting will address the operational disruptions in the aviation sector, impacting air traffic controllers and TSA officers working without pay.
The leaders of American Airlines and United Airlines are gearing up for a vital White House roundtable discussion with Vice President JD Vance and other key figures, according to sources familiar with the meeting details.
This gathering is particularly significant as the aviation industry grapples with a 30-day government shutdown. Thousands of flights have been disrupted due to the ongoing impasse, affecting the operations of 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers who have been working without pay.
United CEO Scott Kirby and American CEO Robert Isom, alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and other prominent representatives, are set to explore ways to mitigate the shutdown's impact on the aviation sector and restore normalcy to air travel operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
