Devotees Safe After Bus Mishap in Delhi

A bus carrying devotees to a Nirankari satsang overturned in Alipur, Delhi, after hitting a road divider. The incident occurred while traveling from Delhi to Samalkha. Injured passengers received minor scratches and continued their journey in another bus. No formal complaints have been lodged yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:03 IST
A bus transporting devotees to a Nirankari satsang overturned after colliding with a road divider in Alipur, a region on the outskirts of Delhi, according to police reports. The accident took place on Thursday morning while the vehicle was en route to Samalkha from Delhi.

Emergency services quickly responded, and the injured passengers were taken to SRHC Hospital in Narela. Fortunately, the injuries were minor, with only scratches reported. All passengers hail from Bareilly and managed to continue their journey in an alternate bus provided for them.

As of now, the police have not received any medico-legal case notifications, nor have any formal complaints or statements been issued by the passengers involved.

