VGR Lands Conflict: Assam's Ethnic Tensions Escalate

Ethnic tensions have intensified in Assam, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointing to legal constraints as authorities seek to address the land conflict between the Karbi and Bihari communities.

The recent violence in West Karbi Anglong resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries, prompting the deployment of the Army to maintain order amid a tense standoff over alleged encroachments on grazing reserves.

CM Sarma and law enforcement officials emphasized the importance of legal adherence and dialogue, calling for peaceful resolutions while community leaders engage in tripartite talks to de-escalate the situation.