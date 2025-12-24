VGR Lands Conflict: Assam's Ethnic Tensions Escalate
Violence erupted between the Karbi and Bihari communities in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district over alleged encroachments on grazing lands. Two people were killed and numerous police officers injured. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urged peaceful resolutions, as legal constraints prevent immediate evictions. The Army conducted flag marches to restore order.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Diphu | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Ethnic tensions have intensified in Assam, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointing to legal constraints as authorities seek to address the land conflict between the Karbi and Bihari communities.
The recent violence in West Karbi Anglong resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries, prompting the deployment of the Army to maintain order amid a tense standoff over alleged encroachments on grazing reserves.
CM Sarma and law enforcement officials emphasized the importance of legal adherence and dialogue, calling for peaceful resolutions while community leaders engage in tripartite talks to de-escalate the situation.
ALSO READ
Tensions in Karbi Anglong: Land Encroachment Dispute Ignites Violence and Legal Challenges
Uttar Pradesh Pushes for Law and Order: Bulldozers Against Encroachment
Delhi's Ramleela Ground: Unmasking Unauthorized Encroachments
Minister Krishna Byre Gowda Denies Land Encroachment Allegations
AI-Powered Trap Cameras to Combat Wildlife Encroachment in Pithoragarh