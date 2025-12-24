Left Menu

VGR Lands Conflict: Assam's Ethnic Tensions Escalate

Violence erupted between the Karbi and Bihari communities in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district over alleged encroachments on grazing lands. Two people were killed and numerous police officers injured. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urged peaceful resolutions, as legal constraints prevent immediate evictions. The Army conducted flag marches to restore order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Diphu | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:38 IST
VGR Lands Conflict: Assam's Ethnic Tensions Escalate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ethnic tensions have intensified in Assam, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointing to legal constraints as authorities seek to address the land conflict between the Karbi and Bihari communities.

The recent violence in West Karbi Anglong resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries, prompting the deployment of the Army to maintain order amid a tense standoff over alleged encroachments on grazing reserves.

CM Sarma and law enforcement officials emphasized the importance of legal adherence and dialogue, calling for peaceful resolutions while community leaders engage in tripartite talks to de-escalate the situation.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025