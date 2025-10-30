Noida International Airport: Crisis Management Gears Up for Inauguration

With Noida International Airport nearing operational status, the Airport Emergency Planning Committee examined the facility's emergency preparedness on Thursday. The meeting, directed by CEO Christoph Schnellmann and Additional District Magistrate Bachchu Singh, sought to bolster inter-agency coordination to handle crises efficiently.

Established under the Civil Aviation Ministry's Disaster Management Plan and DGCA regulations, the committee scrutinized the airport's compliance with ICAO Annexe 14 and ministry guidelines. Discussions highlighted the need for robust emergency infrastructure and an effective communication system among various agencies.

Further, the committee reviewed previous mock drills and emergency simulations, noting enhanced coordination and operational readiness. The gathering affirmed the necessity of structured inter-agency collaboration and modern resources to ensure swift crisis management as operations commence.

